Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 264.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Popular were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after buying an additional 115,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

