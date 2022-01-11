Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

NNN stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

