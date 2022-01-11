Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $16,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Equitable by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,955,000 after purchasing an additional 166,202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,245,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.