Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

