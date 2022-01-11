Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Population Health Investment has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

