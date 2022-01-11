Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

