Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.
POST stock opened at $115.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
