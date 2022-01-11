Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

POST stock opened at $115.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

