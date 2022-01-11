AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,496.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 44.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,853,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $694.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $448.48 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

