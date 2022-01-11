Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Match Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Match Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.