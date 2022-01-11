Keybank National Association OH Buys 740 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after buying an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

