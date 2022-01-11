Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,785 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

