KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

NYSE BEKE opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.