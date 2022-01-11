KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 231.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

