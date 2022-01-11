Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

