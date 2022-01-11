Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $193.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $158.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

