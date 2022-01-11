fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

