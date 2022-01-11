Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

