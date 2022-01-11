Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $222.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.70.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

