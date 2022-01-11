TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 57.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

