Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Perion Network by 55.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $736.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PERI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

