Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

