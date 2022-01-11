Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Truist from $502.00 to $343.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.95.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.42. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

