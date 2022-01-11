Advisory Services Network LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Toro by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have commented on TTC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

