Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 6,809 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after buying an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,182,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

