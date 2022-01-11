Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

