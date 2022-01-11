Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.