Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 86.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MTNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.