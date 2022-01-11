Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

