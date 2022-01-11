Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. WNS reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in WNS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $91.03.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

