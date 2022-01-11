Truist Financial Corp Buys 17,994 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Yale University bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,384,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.