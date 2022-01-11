PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

