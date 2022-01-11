New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $961,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,085. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

