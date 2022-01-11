Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $104,139,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 91.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 170,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,973,000 after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

