Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 357.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.68.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

