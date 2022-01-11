Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.73.

