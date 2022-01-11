Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 80,000 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 596,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.