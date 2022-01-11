80,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.