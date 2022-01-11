Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

