Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,431 Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 1,101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Xunlei Limited has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

