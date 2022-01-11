8,721 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 919.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,074 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,716,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after buying an additional 1,683,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $928.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

