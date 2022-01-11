Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 373,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,110.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

