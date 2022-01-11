Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,600 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -312.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.