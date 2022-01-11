Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 83,832 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $6.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

