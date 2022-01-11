Truist Financial Corp Buys 13,267 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $104,267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

