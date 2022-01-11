Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 148,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,530,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

