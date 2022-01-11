Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 614,570 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 716,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 102,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MORT opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

