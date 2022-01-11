Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $154,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 153,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

