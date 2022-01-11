Short Interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Declines By 18.0%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.