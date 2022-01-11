Short Interest in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Declines By 19.0%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 280.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 677.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 628.4% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

