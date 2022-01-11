8,645 Shares in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. BIT Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $404.32 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

